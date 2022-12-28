Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Increases Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for 1.9% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

BTT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.