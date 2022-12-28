Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 200 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SRCE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,147. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 1st Source to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

