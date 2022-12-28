Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Trims Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,509,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,403,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 60,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,381. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

