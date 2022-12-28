Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 137000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Warrior Gold Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Warrior Gold Company Profile

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

