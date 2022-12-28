Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.