Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

