Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $209.05 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,300 shares of company stock worth $11,777,144. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

