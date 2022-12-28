Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.