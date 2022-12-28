Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.