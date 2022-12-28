WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Short Interest Update

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WeCommerce Trading Down 5.1 %

WeCommerce stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 2,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450. WeCommerce has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

WeCommerce Company Profile

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

