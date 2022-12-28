WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 39,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,537,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

WeWork Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. Analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WeWork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 49.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

