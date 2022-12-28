Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 7,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTBDY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.27) to GBX 3,500 ($42.24) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.26) to GBX 3,100 ($37.41) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.24) to GBX 3,000 ($36.21) in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($48.88) to GBX 4,100 ($49.48) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
WTBDY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
