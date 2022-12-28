Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 7,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTBDY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.27) to GBX 3,500 ($42.24) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.26) to GBX 3,100 ($37.41) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.24) to GBX 3,000 ($36.21) in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($48.88) to GBX 4,100 ($49.48) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Whitbread Price Performance

WTBDY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

About Whitbread

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

