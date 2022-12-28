WhiteCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.74 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.74 million and $701,215.89 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00403865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00030547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017847 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000228 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,864,440 coins and its circulating supply is 762,396,673 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.