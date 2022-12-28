WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 228,960 shares.The stock last traded at $41.41 and had previously closed at $41.34.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DON. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,782 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,468,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,669,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,696,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after acquiring an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,539,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 94,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after acquiring an additional 111,176 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

