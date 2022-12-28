WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 1,658.8% in December

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 1,658.8% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 84.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.
DGRS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. 22,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,522. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.
