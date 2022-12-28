Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $819.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 867.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 87,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

