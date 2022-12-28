XSGD (XSGD) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $50.29 million and approximately $290,028.77 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,812,677 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

