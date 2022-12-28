Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.51. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 8,593 shares traded.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 514.5% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 522,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 437,355 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

