Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

LON AUY opened at GBX 471.60 ($5.69) on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280.45 ($3.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.40 ($6.62). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 429.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 409.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2,068.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

