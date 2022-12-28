Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Lowered by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

