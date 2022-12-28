Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($38.30) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($29.79) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($36.17) to €27.00 ($28.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €42.00 ($44.68) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.

Zalando Stock Performance

ZLNDY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.25, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. Zalando has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $41.59.

About Zalando

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

