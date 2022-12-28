Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $598.68 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $37.38 or 0.00225814 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $598.68 million and $40.07 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00070407 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,017,419 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.