Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $116,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZWS opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

