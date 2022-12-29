1,000 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

