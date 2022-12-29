11,434 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

