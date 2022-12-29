14,200 Shares in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Bought by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPRO. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,886. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,162.35% and a negative return on equity of 186.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPRO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

