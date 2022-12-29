1peco Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,575.52 (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $84.74 million and $1,575.52 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One 1peco token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00003404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

