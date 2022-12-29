3,575 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Acquired by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $265.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

