58,030 Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,261,000 after buying an additional 1,184,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 239.5% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 124,158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,812. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
