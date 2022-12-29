667 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.53.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $514.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

