8,274 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 217.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.