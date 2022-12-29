9,750 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 71.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Biogen by 6.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Biogen by 9.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.19. The company had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
