9,750 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 71.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Biogen by 6.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Biogen by 9.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.19. The company had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.40.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

