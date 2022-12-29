Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12. The company has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

