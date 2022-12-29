abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the November 30th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 243,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 17.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 651,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.