Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $263.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.90. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

