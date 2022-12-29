Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,320 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 4.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

Shares of ACN opened at $263.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.95 and its 200-day moving average is $282.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

