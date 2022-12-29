Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 8.7%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 7,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 978,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after buying an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after buying an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,773,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 1,063,352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 841,334 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,201,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 685,171 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

