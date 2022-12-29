Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 1.1%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 2,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 777,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $916.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $386.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 6.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,704,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 368,004 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 42.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,769,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after buying an additional 1,426,974 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $37,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $13,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

