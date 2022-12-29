Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $578.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.