Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.92. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 878 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Advantage Solutions Stock Up 7.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $639.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
