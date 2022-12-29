Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.92. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 878 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $639.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

