Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 146 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 85,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.0% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.3% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.58. The company had a trading volume of 621,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,040,532. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $403.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

