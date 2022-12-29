Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 52.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 109,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,375,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

