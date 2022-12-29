Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.55. 12,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,515. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

