Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.62. 13,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

