Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $7.81 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for approximately 3.1% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 227.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $73,519,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2,866.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $41,497,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,762. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

