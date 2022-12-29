Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,386 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital comprises 2.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,141 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 37,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,167. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

