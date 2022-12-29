Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 685 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 2,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,220. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

