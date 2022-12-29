aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $79.70 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. aelf has a market capitalization of $79.70 million and approximately $24.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00027107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004459 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007481 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,488,946 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.