Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Affymax shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5,698 shares.
Affymax Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Affymax Company Profile
Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.
