Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $13.27 Million

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Aion has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $401,404.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00113022 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00189221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055628 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042604 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.